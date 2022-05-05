Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Booking by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,300.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,183.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,324.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.76.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

