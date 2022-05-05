Wade G W & Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $217.66 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

