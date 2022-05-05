Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €80.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.86 ($78.80).

COP stock opened at €51.30 ($54.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.96 and a 200-day moving average of €61.02. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($87.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

