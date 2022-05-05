Warburg Research Reiterates €2.50 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.63) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €2.08 ($2.19) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €1.28 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of €3.14 ($3.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The company has a market cap of $633.02 million and a PE ratio of -109.47.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

