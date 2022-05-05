Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 59,358 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.