Washington Trust Bank Buys 106 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 418,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Watsco by 8.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.53. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,314. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

