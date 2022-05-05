Washington Trust Bank Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $6,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $25.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,005.86. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,575.84 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

