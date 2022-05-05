Washington Trust Bank Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.58. 35,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

