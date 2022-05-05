Washington Trust Bank Invests $211,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,958. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

