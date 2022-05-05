Washington Trust Bank Invests $264,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,957,113 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,888. The stock has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

