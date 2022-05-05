Washington Trust Bank Sells 5,158 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 1,069,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,885,472. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

