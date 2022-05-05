WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $61,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

