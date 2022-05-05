WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 2,660 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.