Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

WAT stock traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.98. 9,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

