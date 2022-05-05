Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $302.38, but opened at $313.01. Waters shares last traded at $328.31, with a volume of 2,729 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.70.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

