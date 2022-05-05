We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 187.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

