We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

