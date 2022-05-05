We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

