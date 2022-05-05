We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

