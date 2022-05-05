We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 1.92% of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSVX opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

