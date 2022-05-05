Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WMK opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

