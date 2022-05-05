Wells Fargo & Company Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Magna International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.