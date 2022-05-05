WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

WSBC stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 8.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

