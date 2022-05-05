WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.14. 1,435,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $93.80 and a 12-month high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

