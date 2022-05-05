Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

