Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

