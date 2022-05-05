Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of WHG opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
