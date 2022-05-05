Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.