Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.49. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

