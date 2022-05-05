WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

WYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,111. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.