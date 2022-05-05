William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

KMPR opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

