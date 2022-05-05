William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.22 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

