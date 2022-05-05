Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 17,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,454. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

