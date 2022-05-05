World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in World Acceptance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in World Acceptance by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

