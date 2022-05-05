World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. 394,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,425. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 335,864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.