W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 52,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,978,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462,563 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.22.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

