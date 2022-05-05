WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. WW International updated its FY22 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 1,777,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,543. The stock has a market cap of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

