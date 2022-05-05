XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.85.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
