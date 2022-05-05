Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,075. Xencor has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 241.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

