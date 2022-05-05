Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,505,581.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.33%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

