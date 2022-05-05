XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 13.9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.01. 263,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,342,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after buying an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,853,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

