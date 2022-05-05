Ycash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.60 million and $221.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00334936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00078920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082906 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003633 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,402,462 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

