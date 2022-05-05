Yield Guild Games 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.39 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003406 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $141.17 million and $33.39 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00222366 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,183.65 or 1.98865554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,382 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

