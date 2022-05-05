Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.06. 3,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,305. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 639,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

