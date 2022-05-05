Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Yum China worth $93,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

