Yum China Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Yum China by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

