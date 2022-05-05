Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe stock traded down $22.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a one year low of $394.04 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.07.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

