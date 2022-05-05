Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post $140.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.90 million. Banner reported sales of $149.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $566.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 390.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 236,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

