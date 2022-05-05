Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. 219,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $101,693,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

