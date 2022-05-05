Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 8,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.