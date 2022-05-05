Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.85 Million

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $355.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $435.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. 800,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,142. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.